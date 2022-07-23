A rod of length L lies along the y-axis with its center at the origin. The rod has a nonuniform linear charge density , where a is a constant with the units C/m2. Find the electric field strength of the rod at distance x on the x-axis.
A rod of length lies along the -axis with its center at the origin. The rod has a nonuniform linear charge density , where a is a constant with the units C/m2. Draw a graph of versus over the length of the rod.
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Key Concepts
Linear Charge Density
Graphing Functions
Electric Field Due to Charge Distribution
A problem of practical interest is to make a beam of electrons turn a 90° corner. This can be done with the parallel-plate capacitor shown in FIGURE P23.55. An electron with kinetic energy 3.0×10−17 J enters through a small hole in the bottom plate of the capacitor. Should the bottom plate be charged positive or negative relative to the top plate if you want the electron to turn to the right? Explain.
INT In a classical model of the hydrogen atom, the electron orbits the proton in a circular orbit of radius 0.053 nm. What is the orbital frequency in rev/s? The proton is so much more massive than the electron that you can assume the proton is at rest.
An infinitely long sheet of charge of width L lies in the xy-plane between x = -L /2 and x = L /2. The surface charge density is h. Draw a graph of field strength E versus x for x > L /2.
A rod of length lies along the -axis with its center at the origin. The rod has a nonuniform linear charge density , where a is a constant with the units C/m2. Determine the constant a in terms of and the rod's total charge .
An electric field can induce an electric dipole in a neutral atom or molecule by pushing the positive and negative charges in opposite directions. The dipole moment of an induced dipole is directly proportional to the electric field. That is, , where α is called the polarizability of the molecule. A bigger field stretches the molecule farther and causes a larger dipole moment. An ion with charge q is distance r from a molecule with polarizability α. Find an expression for the force ion on dipole.