A spherically symmetric charge distribution produces the electric field N/C, where r is in m. How much charge is inside this 40-cm-diameter spherical surface?
Find the electric fluxes ΦA to ΦE through surfaces A to E in FIGURE P24.29.
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Key Concepts
Electric Flux
Gauss's Law
Surface Area Orientation
Charges and are located at and , respectively. What is the net electric flux through a sphere of radius centered (a) at the origin and (b) at ?
A 10 nC charge is at the center of a 2.0 m x 2.0 m x 2.0 m cube. What is the electric flux through the top surface of the cube?
What is the net electric flux through the cylinder of FIGURE EX24.21?
A thin, horizontal, 10-cm-diameter copper plate is charged to 3.5 nC. If the charge is uniformly distributed on the surface, what are the strength and direction of the electric field 0.1 mm above the center of the top surface of the plate?
A spark occurs at the tip of a metal needle if the electric field strength exceeds N/C, the field strength at which air breaks down. What is the minimum surface charge density for producing a spark?