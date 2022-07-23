Identify the concept of electric flux (Φ), which is defined as the product of the electric field (E) and the area (A) perpendicular to the field, mathematically expressed as Φ = ∫ E · dA. If the electric field is uniform and the surface is flat, this simplifies to Φ = E * A * cos(θ), where θ is the angle between the electric field and the normal to the surface.