Step 3: For part (b), the sphere of radius 2a is centered at 𝓍 = 2a. Determine whether the charges q₁ and q₂ are inside or outside the sphere. Note that q₁ is located at 𝓍 = -a, which is outside the sphere, and q₂ is located at 𝓍 = +a, which is also outside the sphere. Since no charges are enclosed by the sphere, q enclosed = 0 . Substitute this value into Gauss's Law to find the net electric flux.