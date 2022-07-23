The cube in FIGURE EX24.7 contains negative charge. The electric field is constant over each face of the cube. Does the missing electric field vector on the front face point in or out? What strength must this field exceed?
The electric field is constant over each face of the tetrahedron shown in FIGURE EX24.4. Does the box contain positive charge, negative charge, or no charge? Explain.
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Key Concepts
Electric Field
Gauss's Law
Charge Distribution
FIGURE EX24.2 shows a cross section of two concentric spheres. The inner sphere has a negative charge. The outer sphere has a positive charge larger in magnitude than the charge on the inner sphere. Draw this figure on your paper, then draw electric field vectors showing the shape of the electric field.
FIGURE EX24.1 shows two cross sections of two infinitely long coaxial cylinders. The inner cylinder has a positive charge, the outer cylinder has an equal negative charge. Draw this figure on your paper, then draw electric field vectors showing the shape of the electric field.
The electric flux through the surface shown in FIGURE EX24.10 is 25 N m²/C. What is the electric field strength?
A 2.0 cm × 3.0 cm rectangle lies in the -plane with unit vector pointing in the +y-direction. What is the electric flux through the rectangle if the electric field is N/C?
FIGURE EX24.3 shows a cross section of two infinite parallel planes of charge. Draw this figure on your paper, then draw electric field vectors showing the shape of the electric field.