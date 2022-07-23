Electric Flux

Electric flux is a measure of the electric field passing through a given area. It is defined mathematically as the product of the electric field strength (E) and the area (A) through which the field lines pass, adjusted for the angle (θ) between the field lines and the normal to the surface. The formula is given by Φ = E · A · cos(θ), where Φ is the electric flux measured in N m²/C.