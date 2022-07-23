A −10.0 nC point charge and a +20.0 nC point charge are 15.0 cm apart on the x-axis. What is the electric potential at the point on the x-axis where the electric field is zero?
A −3.0 nC charge is on the x-axis at x=−9 cm and a +4.0 nC charge is on the x-axis at x=16 cm. At what point or points on the y-axis is the electric potential zero?
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Key Concepts
Electric Potential
Superposition Principle
Coordinate System and Symmetry
A proton's speed as it passes point 1 is 50,000 m/s. It follows the trajectory shown in FIGURE P25.43. What is the proton's speed at point 2?
A +3.0 nC charge is at x=0 cm and a −1.0 nC charge is at x=4 cm. At what point or points on the x-axis is the electric potential zero?
Two small metal cubes with masses 2.0 g and 4.0 g are tied together by a 5.0-cm-long massless string and are at rest on a frictionless surface. Each is charged to +2.0 μC. What is the tension in the string?
The four 1.0 g spheres shown in FIGURE P25.42 are released simultaneously and allowed to move away from each other. What is the speed of each sphere when they are very far apart?
Living cells 'pump' singly ionized sodium ions, Na+, from the inside of the cell to the outside to maintain a membrane potential ΔVmembrane=Vin−Vout=−70 mV. It is called pumping because work must be done to move a positive ion from the negative inside of the cell to the positive outside, and it must go on continuously because sodium ions 'leak' back through the cell wall by diffusion. At rest, the human body uses energy at the rate of approximately 100 W to maintain basic metabolic functions. It has been estimated that 20% of this energy is used to operate the sodium pumps of the body. Estimate—to one significant figure—the number of sodium ions pumped per second.