Electric Potential

Electric potential, often referred to as voltage, is the work done per unit charge in bringing a charge from infinity to a point in an electric field. It is a scalar quantity and can be calculated for point charges using the formula V = k * (q/r), where k is Coulomb's constant, q is the charge, and r is the distance from the charge. Understanding electric potential is essential for determining the potential at the point where the electric field is zero in this problem.