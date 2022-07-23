A −10.0 nC point charge and a +20.0 nC point charge are 15.0 cm apart on the x-axis. What is the electric potential at the point on the x-axis where the electric field is zero?
A +3.0 nC charge is at x=0 cm and a −1.0 nC charge is at x=4 cm. At what point or points on the x-axis is the electric potential zero?
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Key Concepts
Electric Potential
Superposition Principle
Distance and Charge Relationship
A −3.0 nC charge is on the x-axis at x=−9 cm and a +4.0 nC charge is on the x-axis at x=16 cm. At what point or points on the y-axis is the electric potential zero?
Two small metal cubes with masses 2.0 g and 4.0 g are tied together by a 5.0-cm-long massless string and are at rest on a frictionless surface. Each is charged to +2.0 μC. What is the tension in the string?
Two point charges qₐ and qᵦ are located on the x-axis at x=a and x=b. FIGURE EX25.36 is a graph of V, the electric potential. Draw a graph of Eₓ, the x-component of the electric field, as a function of x.
Two point charges 2.0 cm apart have an electric potential energy −180 μJ. The total charge is 30 nC. What are the two charges?
The four 1.0 g spheres shown in FIGURE P25.42 are released simultaneously and allowed to move away from each other. What is the speed of each sphere when they are very far apart?