Textbook Question
A thin rod of length L and total charge Q has the nonuniform linear charge distribution , where x is measured from the rod's left end. What is in terms of Q and L?
2111
views
A thin rod of length L and total charge Q has the nonuniform linear charge distribution , where x is measured from the rod's left end. What is in terms of Q and L?
Two 2.0-mm-diameter beads, C and D, are 10 mm apart, measured between their centers. Bead C has mass 1.0 g and charge 2.0 nC. Bead D has mass 2.0 g and charge −1.0 nC. If the beads are released from rest, what are the speeds vC and vD at the instant the beads collide?
A thin rod of length L and total charge Q has the nonuniform linear charge distribution λ(x)=λ₀x/L, where x is measured from the rod's left end. What is the electric potential on the axis at distance d left of the rod's left end?