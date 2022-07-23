A thin rod of length L and total charge Q has the nonuniform linear charge distribution , where x is measured from the rod's left end. What is in terms of Q and L?
Ch 25: The Electric Potential
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 25, Problem 82b
A thin rod of length L and total charge Q has the nonuniform linear charge distribution λ(x)=λ₀x/L, where x is measured from the rod's left end. What is the electric potential on the axis at distance d left of the rod's left end?
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Understand the problem: The electric potential at a point due to a charge distribution is calculated by integrating the contributions from each infinitesimal charge element. Here, the charge distribution is nonuniform, given by λ(x) = λ₀x/L, and we need to find the potential at a point located at a distance d to the left of the rod's left end.
Express the infinitesimal charge element: The linear charge density λ(x) is the charge per unit length. For a small segment of the rod of length dx at position x, the infinitesimal charge is dQ = λ(x)dx. Substituting λ(x), we get dQ = (λ₀x/L)dx.
Write the expression for the electric potential: The electric potential dV at a point due to an infinitesimal charge dQ is given by dV = (1 / (4πε₀)) * (dQ / r), where r is the distance from the charge element to the point of interest. Here, r = d + x, so dV = (1 / (4πε₀)) * ((λ₀x/L)dx / (d + x)).
Set up the integral: To find the total electric potential V, integrate dV over the length of the rod. The limits of integration are from x = 0 (left end of the rod) to x = L (right end of the rod). Thus, V = ∫[0 to L] (1 / (4πε₀)) * ((λ₀x/L) / (d + x)) dx.
Simplify and solve the integral: Factor out constants (1 / (4πε₀)) * (λ₀ / L) from the integral. The remaining integral is ∫[0 to L] (x / (d + x)) dx. Use substitution or partial fraction techniques to evaluate this integral. Once the integral is solved, substitute the limits to find the expression for the electric potential V.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Electric Potential
Electric potential is the amount of electric potential energy per unit charge at a point in an electric field. It is a scalar quantity measured in volts (V) and indicates the work done to move a unit positive charge from a reference point to a specific point in the field without any acceleration.
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Linear Charge Density
Linear charge density (λ) is defined as the amount of electric charge per unit length along a line, typically expressed in coulombs per meter (C/m). In this case, the charge distribution is nonuniform, meaning it varies along the length of the rod, which affects the calculation of the electric potential at different points.
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Integration in Electric Field Calculations
In problems involving continuous charge distributions, integration is used to calculate quantities like electric potential. This involves summing contributions from infinitesimal charge elements along the distribution, taking into account their distances from the point of interest, which allows for the determination of the total potential at a specific location.
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