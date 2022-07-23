An electric dipole consists of 1.0 g spheres charged to ±2.0 nC at the ends of a 10-cm-long massless rod. The dipole rotates on a frictionless pivot at its center. The dipole is held perpendicular to a uniform electric field with field strength 1000 V/m, then released. What is the dipole's angular velocity at the instant it is aligned with the electric field?
Two 2.0-mm-diameter beads, C and D, are 10 mm apart, measured between their centers. Bead C has mass 1.0 g and charge 2.0 nC. Bead D has mass 2.0 g and charge −1.0 nC. If the beads are released from rest, what are the speeds vC and vD at the instant the beads collide?
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Key Concepts
Coulomb's Law
Conservation of Energy
Kinematics
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You are given the equation(s) used to solve a problem. Finish the solution of the problem: (9.0×109Nm2/C2)q₁q₂/0.030m =90×10−6J; q₁+q₂=40nC.
A thin rod of length L and total charge Q has the nonuniform linear charge distribution λ(x)=λ₀x/L, where x is measured from the rod's left end. What is the electric potential on the axis at distance d left of the rod's left end?
Bead A has a mass of 15 g and a charge of −5.0 nC. Bead B has a mass of 25 g and a charge of −10.0 nC. The beads are held 12 cm apart (measured between their centers) and released. What maximum speed is achieved by each bead?