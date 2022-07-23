Textbook Question
The electric field strength is 50,000 N/C inside a parallel-plate capacitor with a 2.0 mm spacing. A proton is released from rest at the positive plate. What is the proton's speed when it reaches the negative plate?
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The electric field strength is 50,000 N/C inside a parallel-plate capacitor with a 2.0 mm spacing. A proton is released from rest at the positive plate. What is the proton's speed when it reaches the negative plate?
Two positive point charges are 5.0 cm apart. If the electric potential energy is 72 μJ, what is the magnitude of the force between the two charges?
Three charged particles are placed at the corners of an equilateral triangle that has edge length 2.0 cm. One particle has charge +3.0 nC and a second has charge +6.0 nC. What is the third charge if the electric potential energy of the three charged particles is zero?
What is the electric potential energy of the group of charges in FIGURE EX25.5?