Electric Potential Energy

Electric potential energy is the energy stored in a system of charged particles due to their positions relative to each other. It is given by the formula U = k * (q1 * q2) / r, where U is the potential energy, k is Coulomb's constant, q1 and q2 are the magnitudes of the charges, and r is the distance between them. In this case, the potential energy of 72 μJ indicates the work done to assemble the two charges at a distance of 5.0 cm.