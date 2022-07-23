The electric field strength is 50,000 N/C inside a parallel-plate capacitor with a 2.0 mm spacing. A proton is released from rest at the positive plate. What is the proton's speed when it reaches the negative plate?
Two positive point charges are 5.0 cm apart. If the electric potential energy is 72 μJ, what is the magnitude of the force between the two charges?
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Key Concepts
Electric Potential Energy
Coulomb's Law
Relationship Between Force and Potential Energy
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