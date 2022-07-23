What are the potential differences ΔVₐᵦ=Vᵦ−Vₐ and ΔV𝒸ᵦ=Vᵦ−V𝒸?

Reference Points in Voltage Measurement

In voltage measurements, reference points are essential for defining the potential difference. The potential at one point is often compared to another point, which is typically grounded or set to zero potential. In the given question, Vₐ and V𝒸 serve as reference points to determine the potential differences ΔVₐᵦ and ΔV𝒸ᵦ with respect to Vᵦ.