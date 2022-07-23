Skip to main content
Ch 25: The Electric Potential
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 25: The Electric PotentialProblem 27b
Chapter 25, Problem 27b

What are the potential differences ΔVₐᵦ=Vᵦ−Vₐ and ΔV𝒸ᵦ=Vᵦ−V𝒸?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of potential difference. The potential difference (ΔV) between two points is defined as the difference in electric potential (V) between those points. Mathematically, ΔVₐᵦ = Vᵦ − Vₐ and ΔV𝒸ᵦ = Vᵦ − V𝒸.
Step 2: Identify the points involved in the problem. Here, the points are labeled as 'a', 'b', and 'c'. The problem asks for the potential differences ΔVₐᵦ and ΔV𝒸ᵦ.
Step 3: Write the formula for each potential difference. For ΔVₐᵦ, use the equation ΔVₐᵦ = Vᵦ − Vₐ. For ΔV𝒸ᵦ, use the equation ΔV𝒸ᵦ = Vᵦ − V𝒸.
Step 4: Substitute the values of Vₐ, Vᵦ, and V𝒸 into the respective formulas. If the values are not provided, they must be determined from the context of the problem or given data.
Step 5: Simplify the expressions for ΔVₐᵦ and ΔV𝒸ᵦ to find the potential differences. Ensure units are consistent (e.g., volts) and verify the calculations step by step.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Potential Difference

Electric potential difference, or voltage, is the work done per unit charge to move a charge between two points in an electric field. It is represented by the symbol ΔV and is measured in volts (V). Understanding potential differences is crucial for analyzing circuits and the behavior of electric charges in various configurations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:33
Electric Potential

Reference Points in Voltage Measurement

In voltage measurements, reference points are essential for defining the potential difference. The potential at one point is often compared to another point, which is typically grounded or set to zero potential. In the given question, Vₐ and V𝒸 serve as reference points to determine the potential differences ΔVₐᵦ and ΔV𝒸ᵦ with respect to Vᵦ.
Recommended video:
Guided course
14:10
Inertial Reference Frames

Significance of Potential Differences in Circuits

Potential differences are fundamental in understanding how electric circuits operate. They drive the flow of current, as charges move from areas of higher potential to lower potential. Analyzing the potential differences between various points in a circuit helps in predicting current flow and the behavior of circuit components.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:04
Potential Difference Between Two Charges
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A 3.0-cm-diameter parallel-plate capacitor has a 2.0 mm spacing. The electric field strength inside the capacitor is 1.0×105 V/m. How much charge is on each plate?

1789
views
Textbook Question

A 1.0-mm-diameter ball bearing has 2.0×109 excess electrons. What is the ball bearing's potential?

2369
views
Textbook Question

Two 2.0-cm-diameter disks spaced 2.0 mm apart form a parallel-plate capacitor. The electric field between the disks is 5.0×105 V/m. An electron is launched from the negative plate. It strikes the positive plate at a speed of 2.0×107 m/s. What was the electron's speed as it left the negative plate?

2619
views
Textbook Question

Two 2.00 cm×2.00 cm plates that form a parallel-plate capacitor are charged to ±0.708 nC. What are the electric field strength inside and the potential difference across the capacitor if the spacing between the plates is 1.00 mm?

2146
views
Textbook Question

In a semiclassical model of the hydrogen atom, the electron orbits the proton at a distance of 0.053 nm. What is the electric potential of the proton at the position of the electron?

1421
views
Textbook Question

In a semiclassical model of the hydrogen atom, the electron orbits the proton at a distance of 0.053 nm. What is the electron's potential energy?

1653
views