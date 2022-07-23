A 250 pg dust particle has charge −250e. Its speed is 2.0 m/s at point 1, where the electric potential is V₁=2000 V. What speed will it have at point 2, where the potential is V₂=−5000 V? Ignore air resistance and gravity.
A 3.0-cm-diameter parallel-plate capacitor has a 2.0 mm spacing. The electric field strength inside the capacitor is 1.0×105 V/m. How much charge is on each plate?
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Key Concepts
Capacitance
Electric Field
Charge on Plates
What are the potential differences ΔVₐᵦ=Vᵦ−Vₐ and ΔV𝒸ᵦ=Vᵦ−V𝒸?
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Two 2.0-cm-diameter disks spaced 2.0 mm apart form a parallel-plate capacitor. The electric field between the disks is 5.0×105 V/m. An electron is launched from the negative plate. It strikes the positive plate at a speed of 2.0×107 m/s. What was the electron's speed as it left the negative plate?
Two 2.00 cm×2.00 cm plates that form a parallel-plate capacitor are charged to ±0.708 nC. What are the electric field strength inside and the potential difference across the capacitor if the spacing between the plates is 1.00 mm?
A 3.0-cm-diameter parallel-plate capacitor has a 2.0 mm spacing. The electric field strength inside the capacitor is 1.0×105 V/m. What is the potential difference across the capacitor?