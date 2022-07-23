Capacitance

Capacitance (C) is a measure of a capacitor's ability to store charge per unit voltage, defined by the formula C = Q/V, where Q is the charge stored and V is the potential difference across the plates. For parallel-plate capacitors, capacitance can also be expressed as C = ε₀(A/d), where ε₀ is the permittivity of free space, A is the area of the plates, and d is the distance between them.