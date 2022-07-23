An electric dipole consists of 1.0 g spheres charged to ±2.0 nC at the ends of a 10-cm-long massless rod. The dipole rotates on a frictionless pivot at its center. The dipole is held perpendicular to a uniform electric field with field strength 1000 V/m, then released. What is the dipole's angular velocity at the instant it is aligned with the electric field?
You are given the equation(s) used to solve a problem. Finish the solution of the problem: (9.0×109Nm2/C2)q₁q₂/0.030m =90×10−6J; q₁+q₂=40nC.
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Key Concepts
Coulomb's Law
Electric Potential Energy
Charge Conservation
Two 2.0-mm-diameter beads, C and D, are 10 mm apart, measured between their centers. Bead C has mass 1.0 g and charge 2.0 nC. Bead D has mass 2.0 g and charge −1.0 nC. If the beads are released from rest, what are the speeds vC and vD at the instant the beads collide?
FIGURE P25.72 shows a thin rod with charge Q that has been bent into a semicircle of radius R. Find an expression for the electric potential at the center.
FIGURE P25.70 shows a thin rod of length L and charge Q. Find an expression for the electric potential a distance x away from the center of the rod on the axis of the rod.
Bead A has a mass of 15 g and a charge of −5.0 nC. Bead B has a mass of 25 g and a charge of −10.0 nC. The beads are held 12 cm apart (measured between their centers) and released. What maximum speed is achieved by each bead?
The wire in FIGURE P25.74 has linear charge density λ. What is the electric potential at the center of the semicircle?