Torque in an Electric Field

When an electric dipole is placed in an electric field, it experiences a torque that tends to align it with the field. The torque ( au) is given by the equation τ = pE sin(θ), where p is the dipole moment, E is the electric field strength, and θ is the angle between the dipole moment and the electric field. This torque causes the dipole to rotate, and understanding this relationship is crucial for determining its angular velocity.