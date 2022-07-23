What is the electric potential at the point indicated with the dot in FIGURE EX25.31?
Two small charged spheres are 5.0 cm apart. One is charged to +25 nC, the other to −15 nC. A proton is released from rest halfway between the spheres. What is the proton's speed after it has moved 1.0 cm?
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Key Concepts
Coulomb's Law
Electric Potential Energy
Kinematics and Energy Conservation
The two halves of the rod in FIGURE EX25.35 are uniformly charged to ±Q. What is the electric potential at the point indicated by the dot?
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In a semiclassical model of the hydrogen atom, the electron orbits the proton at a distance of 0.053 nm. What is the electric potential of the proton at the position of the electron?
Four small spheres, each charged to +15 nC, form a square 2.0 cm on each side. From far away, a proton is shot toward the square along a line perpendicular to the square and passing through its center. What minimum initial speed does the proton need to pass through the square of charges?
In a semiclassical model of the hydrogen atom, the electron orbits the proton at a distance of 0.053 nm. What is the electron's potential energy?