Skip to main content
Ch 25: The Electric Potential
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 25: The Electric PotentialProblem 31
Chapter 25, Problem 31

What is the electric potential at the point indicated with the dot in FIGURE EX25.31?
Diagram showing charges of 2.0 nC and -1.0 nC with a dot indicating a point for electric potential calculation.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for electric potential due to a point charge: \( V = \frac{k \cdot q}{r} \), where \( k \) is Coulomb's constant (\( 8.99 \times 10^9 \, \text{N·m}^2/\text{C}^2 \)), \( q \) is the charge, and \( r \) is the distance from the charge to the point of interest.
Step 2: Identify the charges and their distances from the point indicated by the dot. The charges are \( +2.0 \, \text{nC} \) (top and left) and \( -1.0 \, \text{nC} \) (bottom right). The distances are \( 4.0 \, \text{cm} \), \( 3.0 \, \text{cm} \), and the diagonal distance to the negative charge can be calculated using the Pythagorean theorem: \( r = \sqrt{(3.0 \, \text{cm})^2 + (4.0 \, \text{cm})^2} \).
Step 3: Convert all distances from centimeters to meters for consistency in SI units. For example, \( 4.0 \, \text{cm} = 0.04 \, \text{m} \), \( 3.0 \, \text{cm} = 0.03 \, \text{m} \), and the diagonal distance \( r = \sqrt{(0.03)^2 + (0.04)^2} \).
Step 4: Calculate the electric potential at the dot due to each charge separately using \( V = \frac{k \cdot q}{r} \). For the top charge, use \( q = +2.0 \, \text{nC} \) and \( r = 0.04 \, \text{m} \). For the left charge, use \( q = +2.0 \, \text{nC} \) and \( r = 0.03 \, \text{m} \). For the bottom right charge, use \( q = -1.0 \, \text{nC} \) and the diagonal distance calculated earlier.
Step 5: Add the potentials from all three charges algebraically (taking into account the sign of each charge) to find the total electric potential at the dot. Remember that electric potential is a scalar quantity, so you simply sum the contributions.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Potential

Electric potential, measured in volts, is the amount of electric potential energy per unit charge at a point in an electric field. It indicates how much work would be done to move a positive test charge from a reference point to the specified point without any acceleration. The electric potential due to a point charge can be calculated using the formula V = k * (q/r), where V is the electric potential, k is Coulomb's constant, q is the charge, and r is the distance from the charge to the point of interest.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:33
Electric Potential

Superposition Principle

The superposition principle states that the total electric potential at a point due to multiple charges is the algebraic sum of the potentials due to each charge individually. This means that when calculating the electric potential at a specific point, one can calculate the contribution from each charge separately and then sum these contributions to find the total potential at that point. This principle is fundamental in electrostatics and simplifies the analysis of systems with multiple charges.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:32
Superposition of Sinusoidal Wave Functions

Coulomb's Law

Coulomb's Law describes the force between two point charges and is essential for understanding electric interactions. It states that the electric force between two charges is directly proportional to the product of the magnitudes of the charges and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them. This law helps in determining the electric field created by a charge, which is crucial for calculating the electric potential at a point in the field created by multiple charges.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:52
Coulomb's Law
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Two small charged spheres are 5.0 cm apart. One is charged to +25 nC, the other to −15 nC. A proton is released from rest halfway between the spheres. What is the proton's speed after it has moved 1.0 cm?

2118
views
Textbook Question

A 1.0-mm-diameter ball bearing has 2.0×109 excess electrons. What is the ball bearing's potential?

2369
views
Textbook Question

The two halves of the rod in FIGURE EX25.35 are uniformly charged to ±Q. What is the electric potential at the point indicated by the dot?

1828
views
Textbook Question

In a semiclassical model of the hydrogen atom, the electron orbits the proton at a distance of 0.053 nm. What is the electric potential of the proton at the position of the electron?

1421
views
Textbook Question

Four small spheres, each charged to +15 nC, form a square 2.0 cm on each side. From far away, a proton is shot toward the square along a line perpendicular to the square and passing through its center. What minimum initial speed does the proton need to pass through the square of charges?

1894
views
Textbook Question

In a semiclassical model of the hydrogen atom, the electron orbits the proton at a distance of 0.053 nm. What is the electron's potential energy?

1653
views