Two small charged spheres are 5.0 cm apart. One is charged to +25 nC, the other to −15 nC. A proton is released from rest halfway between the spheres. What is the proton's speed after it has moved 1.0 cm?
What is the electric potential at the point indicated with the dot in FIGURE EX25.31?
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Key Concepts
Electric Potential
Superposition Principle
Coulomb's Law
A 1.0-mm-diameter ball bearing has 2.0×109 excess electrons. What is the ball bearing's potential?
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