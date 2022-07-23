Electric Potential

Electric potential, measured in volts, is the amount of electric potential energy per unit charge at a point in an electric field. It indicates how much work would be done to move a positive test charge from a reference point to the specified point without any acceleration. The electric potential due to a point charge can be calculated using the formula V = k * (q/r), where V is the electric potential, k is Coulomb's constant, q is the charge, and r is the distance from the charge to the point of interest.