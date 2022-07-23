Two small charged spheres are 5.0 cm apart. One is charged to +25 nC, the other to −15 nC. A proton is released from rest halfway between the spheres. What is the proton's speed after it has moved 1.0 cm?
The two halves of the rod in FIGURE EX25.35 are uniformly charged to ±Q. What is the electric potential at the point indicated by the dot?
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Key Concepts
Electric Potential
Superposition Principle
Uniform Charge Distribution
What is the electric potential at the point indicated with the dot in FIGURE EX25.31?
Two point charges qₐ and qᵦ are located on the x-axis at x=a and x=b. FIGURE EX25.36 is a graph of V, the electric potential. Draw a graph of Eₓ, the x-component of the electric field, as a function of x.
Two point charges 2.0 cm apart have an electric potential energy −180 μJ. The total charge is 30 nC. What are the two charges?
Two point charges qₐ and qᵦ are located on the x-axis at x=a and x=b. FIGURE EX25.36 is a graph of V, the electric potential. What is the ratio |qₐ/qᵦ|?
Four small spheres, each charged to +15 nC, form a square 2.0 cm on each side. From far away, a proton is shot toward the square along a line perpendicular to the square and passing through its center. What minimum initial speed does the proton need to pass through the square of charges?