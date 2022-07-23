Step 2: Analyze the graph of \( V \) versus \( x \). Look at the slope of the graph at different points. The slope of the \( V \) graph corresponds to \( \frac{dV}{dx} \), which will determine the value of \( E_x \). If the slope is positive, \( E_x \) will be negative, and if the slope is negative, \( E_x \) will be positive.