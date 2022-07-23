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Ch 26: Potential and Field
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 26: Potential and FieldProblem 10
Chapter 26, Problem 10

A −2.0 V equipotential surface and a +2.0 V equipotential surface are 1.0 mm apart. What is the electric field strength at a point halfway between the two surfaces?

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1
Understand the relationship between electric field strength and potential difference. The electric field strength (E) is given by the formula: E=ΔVd, where ΔV is the potential difference and d is the distance between the equipotential surfaces.
Determine the potential difference (ΔV) between the two surfaces. Since one surface is at −2.0 V and the other is at +2.0 V, the total potential difference is: ΔV=|(+2.0)(2.0)|.
Identify the distance (d) between the two surfaces. The problem states that the surfaces are 1.0 mm apart. Convert this distance to meters for consistency in SI units: d=1.0×103m.
Substitute the values for ΔV and d into the formula for electric field strength: E=ΔVd. This will give the magnitude of the electric field strength.
Since the point of interest is halfway between the two surfaces, the electric field strength remains uniform between equipotential surfaces. The direction of the field will point from the positive surface (+2.0 V) to the negative surface (−2.0 V), as electric fields point from higher to lower potential.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equipotential Surfaces

Equipotential surfaces are regions in an electric field where the electric potential is constant. No work is done when moving a charge along an equipotential surface, as the potential difference is zero. In this question, the -2.0 V and +2.0 V surfaces indicate areas of differing electric potential, which are crucial for understanding the electric field's behavior between them.
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Electric Field Strength

Electric field strength (E) is defined as the force (F) experienced by a unit positive charge (q) placed in the field, expressed as E = F/q. It can also be calculated from the potential difference (V) across two points and the distance (d) between them using the formula E = ΔV/d. This concept is essential for determining the electric field strength between the given equipotential surfaces.
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Potential Difference

Potential difference, or voltage (ΔV), is the difference in electric potential between two points in an electric field. It is a measure of the work done per unit charge in moving a charge between those points. In this scenario, the potential difference between the -2.0 V and +2.0 V surfaces is 4.0 V, which is critical for calculating the electric field strength at the midpoint.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

FIGURE EX26.8 shows a graph of V versus x in a region of space. The potential is independent of y and z. What is Ex at (a) x=−2 cm, (b) x=0 cm, and (c) x=2 cm?

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Textbook Question

What is the potential difference ΔV34 in FIGURE EX26.14?

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Textbook Question

What are the magnitude and direction of the electric field at the dot in FIGURE EX26.6?

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Textbook Question

FIGURE EX26.12 is a graph of V versus x. Draw the corresponding graph of Ex versus x.

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Textbook Question

Determine the magnitude and direction of the electric field at points 1 and 2 in FIGURE EX26.9.

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Textbook Question

The electric potential along the x-axis is V = 100x2 V, where x is in meters. What is Ex at (a) x=0 m and (b) x=1 m?

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