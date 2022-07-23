Textbook Question
FIGURE EX26.8 shows a graph of V versus x in a region of space. The potential is independent of y and z. What is Ex at (a) x=−2 cm, (b) x=0 cm, and (c) x=2 cm?
158
views
FIGURE EX26.8 shows a graph of V versus x in a region of space. The potential is independent of y and z. What is Ex at (a) x=−2 cm, (b) x=0 cm, and (c) x=2 cm?
What is the potential difference ΔV34 in FIGURE EX26.14?
What are the magnitude and direction of the electric field at the dot in FIGURE EX26.6?
FIGURE EX26.12 is a graph of V versus x. Draw the corresponding graph of Ex versus x.
Determine the magnitude and direction of the electric field at points 1 and 2 in FIGURE EX26.9.
The electric potential along the x-axis is V = 100x2 V, where x is in meters. What is Ex at (a) x=0 m and (b) x=1 m?