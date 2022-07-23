Work Done by External Force

The work done by an external force on a capacitor can be calculated using the formula W = ΔU, where ΔU is the change in electrical potential energy. The potential energy (U) stored in a capacitor is given by U = 1/2 C V², where C is capacitance and V is voltage. As the capacitance changes due to the external force, the work done can be determined by finding the difference in potential energy before and after the change.