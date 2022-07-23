Capacitance

Capacitance is the ability of a capacitor to store charge per unit voltage, measured in farads (F). It is defined by the formula C = Q/V, where C is capacitance, Q is the charge stored, and V is the voltage across the capacitor. In this scenario, the capacitance values of C₁ and C₂ are given as 10 μF and 20 μF, respectively, which will influence the charge distribution when they are connected.