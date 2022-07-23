What are the charge on and the potential difference across each capacitor in FIGURE P26.57?
Capacitors C₁ = 10 μF and C₂ = 20 μF are each charged to 10 V, then disconnected from the battery without changing the charge on the capacitor plates. The two capacitors are then connected in parallel, with the positive plate of C₁ connected to the negative plate of C₂ and vice versa. Afterward, what are the charge on and the potential difference across each capacitor?
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Key Concepts
Capacitance
Charge Conservation
Voltage in Parallel Circuits
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