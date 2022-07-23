Initially, the switch in FIGURE P26.61 is in position A and capacitors C₂ and C₃ are uncharged. Then the switch is flipped to position B. Afterward, the voltage across C₁ is 4.0 V. What is the emf of the battery?
You've built a device that uses the energy from a rapidly discharged capacitor to launch the capacitor straight up. One capacitor, with a mass of 3.5 g, is launched to a height of 1.6 m after having been charged to 100 V. What is its capacitance in μF?
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Key Concepts
Capacitance
Potential Energy
Energy Stored in a Capacitor
High-frequency signals are often transmitted along a coaxial cable, such as the one shown in FIGURE P26.68. For example, the cable TV hookup coming into your home is a coaxial cable. The signal is carried on a wire of radius R1 while the outer conductor of radius R2 is grounded (i.e., at V=0 V). An insulating material fills the space between them, and an insulating plastic coating goes around the outside. Evaluate the capacitance per meter of a cable having R1=0.50 mm and R2=3.0 mm.
An isolated 5.0 μF parallel-plate capacitor has 4.0 mC of charge. An external force changes the distance between the electrodes until the capacitance is 2.0 μF. How much work is done by the external force?
Capacitors C₁ = 10 μF and C₂ = 20 μF are each charged to 10 V, then disconnected from the battery without changing the charge on the capacitor plates. The two capacitors are then connected in parallel, with the positive plate of C₁ connected to the negative plate of C₂ and vice versa. Afterward, what are the charge on and the potential difference across each capacitor?
The current that charges a capacitor transfers energy that is stored in the capacitor's electric field. Consider a 2.0 μF capacitor, initially uncharged, that is storing energy at a constant 200 W rate. What is the capacitor voltage 2.0 μs after charging begins?
The label rubbed off one of the capacitors you are using to build a circuit. To find out its capacitance, you place it in series with a 10 μF capacitor and connect them to a 9.0 V battery. Using your voltmeter, you measure 6.0 V across the unknown capacitor. What is the unknown capacitor's capacitance?