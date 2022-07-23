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Ch 26: Potential and Field
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 26: Potential and FieldProblem 65
Chapter 26, Problem 65

You've built a device that uses the energy from a rapidly discharged capacitor to launch the capacitor straight up. One capacitor, with a mass of 3.5 g, is launched to a height of 1.6 m after having been charged to 100 V. What is its capacitance in μF?

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1
Convert the mass of the capacitor from grams to kilograms for consistency in SI units. Use the conversion: \( 1 \ \text{g} = 0.001 \ \text{kg} \). Thus, \( m = 3.5 \ \text{g} = 0.0035 \ \text{kg} \).
Determine the potential energy of the capacitor at its maximum height. At the peak, all the energy is gravitational potential energy, given by \( U = m g h \), where \( g = 9.8 \ \text{m/s}^2 \) is the acceleration due to gravity, \( m \) is the mass, and \( h \) is the height.
Relate the gravitational potential energy to the energy stored in the capacitor. The energy stored in a charged capacitor is given by \( E = \frac{1}{2} C V^2 \), where \( C \) is the capacitance and \( V \) is the voltage. Set \( \frac{1}{2} C V^2 = m g h \) to equate the two energies.
Rearrange the equation \( \frac{1}{2} C V^2 = m g h \) to solve for the capacitance \( C \). This gives \( C = \frac{2 m g h}{V^2} \).
Substitute the known values into the equation: \( m = 0.0035 \ \text{kg} \), \( g = 9.8 \ \text{m/s}^2 \), \( h = 1.6 \ \text{m} \), and \( V = 100 \ \text{V} \). Perform the calculation to find \( C \) in farads, then convert the result to microfarads (\( 1 \ \mu\text{F} = 10^{-6} \ \text{F} \)).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Capacitance

Capacitance is a measure of a capacitor's ability to store electrical energy. It is defined as the amount of charge stored per unit voltage, typically expressed in farads (F). In this context, capacitance is crucial for determining how much energy the capacitor can store and subsequently release to launch the device.
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Capacitors & Capacitance (Intro)

Potential Energy

Potential energy is the energy stored in an object due to its position in a gravitational field. For an object of mass m raised to a height h, the potential energy is given by the formula PE = mgh, where g is the acceleration due to gravity. This concept is essential for calculating the energy transferred from the capacitor to the mass during the launch.
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Energy Stored in a Capacitor

The energy (E) stored in a capacitor is given by the formula E = 0.5 * C * V^2, where C is the capacitance and V is the voltage. This relationship is vital for solving the problem, as it allows us to relate the energy stored in the capacitor to the potential energy of the launched mass, enabling the calculation of the capacitance needed for the given height.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Initially, the switch in FIGURE P26.61 is in position A and capacitors C₂ and C₃ are uncharged. Then the switch is flipped to position B. Afterward, the voltage across C₁ is 4.0 V. What is the emf of the battery?

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Textbook Question

High-frequency signals are often transmitted along a coaxial cable, such as the one shown in FIGURE P26.68. For example, the cable TV hookup coming into your home is a coaxial cable. The signal is carried on a wire of radius R1 while the outer conductor of radius R2 is grounded (i.e., at V=0 V). An insulating material fills the space between them, and an insulating plastic coating goes around the outside. Evaluate the capacitance per meter of a cable having R1=0.50 mm and R2=3.0 mm.

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Textbook Question

An isolated 5.0 μF parallel-plate capacitor has 4.0 mC of charge. An external force changes the distance between the electrodes until the capacitance is 2.0 μF. How much work is done by the external force?

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Textbook Question

Capacitors C₁ = 10 μF and C₂ = 20 μF are each charged to 10 V, then disconnected from the battery without changing the charge on the capacitor plates. The two capacitors are then connected in parallel, with the positive plate of C₁ connected to the negative plate of C₂ and vice versa. Afterward, what are the charge on and the potential difference across each capacitor?

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Textbook Question

The current that charges a capacitor transfers energy that is stored in the capacitor's electric field. Consider a 2.0 μF capacitor, initially uncharged, that is storing energy at a constant 200 W rate. What is the capacitor voltage 2.0 μs after charging begins?

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Textbook Question

The label rubbed off one of the capacitors you are using to build a circuit. To find out its capacitance, you place it in series with a 10 μF capacitor and connect them to a 9.0 V battery. Using your voltmeter, you measure 6.0 V across the unknown capacitor. What is the unknown capacitor's capacitance?

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