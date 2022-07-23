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Ch 26: Potential and Field
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 26: Potential and FieldProblem 57
Chapter 26, Problem 57

What are the charge on and the potential difference across each capacitor in FIGURE P26.57?
Circuit diagram showing a 12V battery connected to three capacitors: C1 (16μF), C2 (40μF), and C3 (60μF).

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the circuit configuration. Capacitor C1 is in series with the combination of capacitors C2 and C3, which are connected in parallel. This means the equivalent capacitance of C2 and C3 must be calculated first.
Step 2: Calculate the equivalent capacitance of C2 and C3 using the formula for capacitors in parallel: Ceq=C2+C3. Substitute the values: Ceq=40+60=100μF.
Step 3: Calculate the total equivalent capacitance of the circuit. Since C1 is in series with the equivalent capacitance of C2 and C3, use the formula for capacitors in series: 1Ctotal=1C1+1Ceq. Substitute the values: 1Ctotal=116+1100.
Step 4: Determine the charge on C1 using the formula Q=Ctotal×V, where V is the voltage of the battery (12 V). Once the charge on C1 is known, the same charge will be present on the equivalent capacitance of C2 and C3 because capacitors in series share the same charge.
Step 5: Calculate the potential difference across each capacitor. For C1, use V1=QC1. For C2 and C3, first calculate the voltage across the equivalent capacitance using Veq=QCeq, then split the voltage across C2 and C3 proportionally based on their capacitances.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Capacitance

Capacitance is the ability of a capacitor to store charge per unit voltage, measured in farads (F). In this circuit, capacitors C1, C2, and C3 have capacitances of 16μF, 40μF, and 60μF, respectively. The total capacitance in a circuit depends on whether the capacitors are arranged in series or parallel, affecting how they share voltage and charge.
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Voltage in Capacitors

The voltage across a capacitor is directly related to the charge stored and its capacitance, described by the formula V = Q/C, where V is voltage, Q is charge, and C is capacitance. In this circuit, the potential difference across each capacitor must be calculated based on their arrangement and the total voltage supplied by the battery, which is 12V.
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Series and Parallel Capacitor Configurations

Capacitors can be connected in series or parallel, affecting their overall behavior. In series, the total capacitance decreases, and the same charge flows through each capacitor, while the voltage divides among them. In parallel, the total capacitance increases, and each capacitor experiences the same voltage. Understanding this configuration is crucial for determining the charge and voltage across each capacitor in the given circuit.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Initially, the switch in FIGURE P26.61 is in position A and capacitors C₂ and C₃ are uncharged. Then the switch is flipped to position B. Afterward, the voltage across C₁ is 4.0 V. What is the emf of the battery?

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Textbook Question

The electric potential is 40 V at point A near a uniformly charged sphere. At point B, 2.0 μm farther away from the sphere, the potential has decreased by 0.16 mV. How far is point A from the center of the sphere?

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Textbook Question

Find expressions for the equivalent capacitance of (a) N identical capacitors C in parallel and (b) N identical capacitors C in series.

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Textbook Question

Six identical capacitors with capacitance C are connected as shown in FIGURE P26.59. What is the potential difference between points a and b?

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Textbook Question

Two 2.0 cm×2.0 cm metal electrodes are spaced 1.0 mm apart and connected by wires to the terminals of a 9.0 V battery. What are the charge on each electrode and the potential difference between them?

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Textbook Question

Capacitors C₁ = 10 μF and C₂ = 20 μF are each charged to 10 V, then disconnected from the battery without changing the charge on the capacitor plates. The two capacitors are then connected in parallel, with the positive plate of C₁ connected to the negative plate of C₂ and vice versa. Afterward, what are the charge on and the potential difference across each capacitor?

238
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