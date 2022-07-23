Initially, the switch in FIGURE P26.61 is in position A and capacitors C₂ and C₃ are uncharged. Then the switch is flipped to position B. Afterward, the voltage across C₁ is 4.0 V. What is the emf of the battery?
What are the charge on and the potential difference across each capacitor in FIGURE P26.57?
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Key Concepts
Capacitance
Voltage in Capacitors
Series and Parallel Capacitor Configurations
The electric potential is 40 V at point A near a uniformly charged sphere. At point B, 2.0 μm farther away from the sphere, the potential has decreased by 0.16 mV. How far is point A from the center of the sphere?
Find expressions for the equivalent capacitance of (a) N identical capacitors C in parallel and (b) N identical capacitors C in series.
Six identical capacitors with capacitance C are connected as shown in FIGURE P26.59. What is the potential difference between points a and b?
Two 2.0 cm×2.0 cm metal electrodes are spaced 1.0 mm apart and connected by wires to the terminals of a 9.0 V battery. What are the charge on each electrode and the potential difference between them?
Capacitors C₁ = 10 μF and C₂ = 20 μF are each charged to 10 V, then disconnected from the battery without changing the charge on the capacitor plates. The two capacitors are then connected in parallel, with the positive plate of C₁ connected to the negative plate of C₂ and vice versa. Afterward, what are the charge on and the potential difference across each capacitor?