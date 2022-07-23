Potential Difference and Distance

The potential difference between two points in an electric field is related to the work done in moving a charge between those points. In this case, the potential at point B is 0.16 mV lower than at point A, and the distance between them is 2.0 μm. Understanding how potential changes with distance helps in calculating the distance from point A to the center of the sphere using the relationship between potential difference and radial distance in the electric field of a charged sphere.