A 1.5 V battery provides 0.50 A of current. How much work does the charge escalator do to lift 1.0 C of charge?
A 0.0075 V/m electric field creates a 3.9 mA current in a 1.0-mm-diameter wire. What material is the wire made of?
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Key Concepts
Electric Field
Current
Resistivity
What electric field strength is needed to create a 5.0 A current in a 2.0-mm-diameter iron wire?
A hollow copper sphere has inner radius 1.0 cm and outer radius 2.5 cm. A 5.0 A current flows radially outward from the inner surface to the outer surface. What is the electric field strength at r=2.0 cm?
A hollow copper wire with an inner diameter of 1.0 mm and an outer diameter of 2.0 mm carries a current of 10 A. What is the current density in the wire?
A car battery is rated at 90 A h, meaning that it can supply a 90 A current for 1 h before being completely discharged. If you leave your headlights on until the battery is completely dead, how much charge leaves the battery?
A 1.5 V battery provides 0.50 A of current. At what rate (C/s) is charge lifted by the charge escalator?