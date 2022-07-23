Gauss's Law

Gauss's Law relates the electric flux passing through a closed surface to the charge enclosed by that surface. It is mathematically expressed as Φ_E = Q_enc/ε_0, where Φ_E is the electric flux, Q_enc is the enclosed charge, and ε_0 is the permittivity of free space. This law is particularly useful in this problem to determine the electric field at a point within the hollow sphere by considering the symmetry and the distribution of the current.