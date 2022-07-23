Step 4: Consider the physical properties of the wire and plates. The resistance \( R \) of the copper wire can be calculated using \( R = \frac{\rho L}{A} \), where \( \rho \) is the resistivity of copper, \( L \) is the length of the wire, and \( A \) is its cross-sectional area. The capacitance \( C \) of the plates can be calculated using \( C = \frac{\varepsilon_0 A}{d} \), where \( \varepsilon_0 \) is the permittivity of free space, \( A \) is the area of the plates, and \( d \) is the separation between them.