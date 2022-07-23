You've decided to protect your house by placing a 5.0-m-tall iron lightning rod next to the house. The top is sharpened to a point and the bottom is in good contact with the ground. From your research, you've learned that lightning bolts can carry up to 50 kA of current and last up to 50 μs. You don't want the potential difference between the top and bottom of the lightning rod to exceed 100 V. What minimum diameter must the rod have?
You've decided to protect your house by placing a 5.0-m-tall iron lightning rod next to the house. The top is sharpened to a point and the bottom is in good contact with the ground. From your research, you've learned that lightning bolts can carry up to 50 kA of current and last up to 50 μs. How much charge is delivered by a lightning bolt with these parameters?
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Key Concepts
Current
Charge
Time Duration
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