29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Field Produced by Moving Charges
Problem 28a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A circuit you're building needs an ammeter that goes from 0 mA to a full-scale reading of 50 mA. Unfortunately, the only ammeter in the storeroom goes from 0 μA to a full-scale reading of only 500 μA. Fortunately, you've just finished a physics class, and you realize that you can make this ammeter work by putting a resistor in parallel with it, as shown in FIGURE P28.56. You've measured that the resistance of the ammeter is 50.0 Ω, not the 0 Ω of an ideal ammeter. b. What is the effective resistance of your ammeter?
2
