It seems hard to justify spending $5.00 for an LED lightbulb when an ordinary incandescent bulb costs 50¢. To see if this makes sense, compare a 60 W incandescent bulb that lasts 1000 hours to a 10 W LED bulb that has a lifetime of 15,000 hours. Both bulbs produce the same amount of visible light. If electricity costs $0.15/kWh, what is the total cost—purchase price plus energy—to get 15,000 hours of light from each type of bulb? This is called the life-cycle cost.
