Capacitance Capacitance is the ability of a capacitor to store charge per unit voltage. It is measured in farads (F) and is defined by the formula C = Q/V, where C is capacitance, Q is the charge stored, and V is the voltage across the capacitor. Understanding capacitance is essential for analyzing how capacitors behave in circuits, especially during charging and discharging processes.

Time Constant The time constant, denoted by the symbol τ (tau), is a measure of the time it takes for a capacitor to charge to about 63.2% of the maximum voltage or to discharge to about 36.8% of its initial voltage. It is calculated using the formula τ = RC, where R is the resistance in ohms and C is the capacitance in farads. The time constant is crucial for understanding the speed of the charging and discharging processes in RC circuits.