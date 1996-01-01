27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Power in Circuits
Problem 28d
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Many electric companies use time-of-day pricing in which electricity costs more during hours of high demand. Suppose electricity costs $0.21/kWh from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; $0.09/kWh at all other times. What is the annual cost of electricity for a 2.5 kW industrial pump that runs 24 hours a day?
