27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Kirchhoff's Loop Rule
Problem 28c
A lightbulb is in series with a 2.0 Ω resistor. The lightbulb dissipates 10 W when this series circuit is connected to a 9.0 V battery. What is the current through the lightbulb? There are two possible answers; give both of them.
