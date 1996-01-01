27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Power in Circuits
Problem 28f
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
An electric eel develops a 450 V potential difference between its head and tail. The eel can stun a fish or other prey by using this potential difference to drive a 0.80 A current pulse for 1.0 ms. What are (a) the energy delivered by this pulse and (b) the total charge that flows?
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Power in Circuits with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos