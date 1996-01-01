27. Resistors & DC Circuits
A small toaster that operates at 120 V has a heating element made from a 4.4-m-long, 0.70-mm-diameter nichrome wire. The resistivity, density, and specific heat of nichrome are, respectively, 1.5 x 10⁻⁶ Ωm, 8400 kg/m³, and 450 J/kg K. b. If half the heat energy is lost to the air, how long does it take the heating element to warm from 20℃ to 450℃, about the temperature at which it first begins to glow red?
