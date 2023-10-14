Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Capacitance Capacitance is the ability of a capacitor to store electrical charge per unit voltage. It is measured in farads (F) and is defined by the formula C = Q/V, where C is capacitance, Q is the charge stored, and V is the voltage across the capacitor. Understanding capacitance is crucial for analyzing how capacitors behave in circuits, especially during charging and discharging processes.

RC Time Constant The RC time constant, denoted as τ (tau), is a measure of the time it takes for the voltage across a capacitor to either charge or discharge to approximately 63.2% of its maximum value. It is calculated as τ = R × C, where R is the resistance in ohms and C is the capacitance in farads. This concept is essential for understanding the exponential nature of capacitor discharge in resistive circuits.