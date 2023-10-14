Electronic devices often use an RC circuit to protect against power outages as shown in Fig. 26–84. (a) If the protector circuit is supposed to keep the supply voltage at least 75% of full voltage for as long as 0.20 s, how big a resistance R is needed? The capacitor is 7.6 μF. Assume the attached “electronics” draws negligible current. (b) Between which two terminals should the device be connected, a and b, b and c, or a and c?