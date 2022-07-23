The capacitor in an RC circuit is discharged with a time constant of 10 ms. At what time after the discharge begins are (a) the charge on the capacitor reduced to half its initial value and (b) the energy stored in the capacitor reduced to half its initial value?
A 150 μF defibrillator capacitor is charged to 1500 V. When fired through a patient’s chest, it loses 95% of its charge in 40 ms. What is the resistance of the patient’s chest?
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Key Concepts
Capacitance
Exponential Decay of Charge
Ohm's Law
A 15 μF capacitor charged to 12 V is discharged through a resistor. The energy stored in the capacitor decreases by 50% in 0.25 s. What is the value of the resistance?
How much current flows through the bottom wire in FIGURE P28.66, and in which direction?
The capacitor in FIGURE P28.73 begins to charge after the switch closes at t = 0 s. Find an expression for the current I at time t. Graph I from t = 0 to t = 5τ.
The flash on a compact camera stores energy in a 120 μF capacitor that is charged to 220 V. When the flash is fired, the capacitor is quickly discharged through a lightbulb with 5.0 Ω of resistance. At what rate is the lightbulb dissipating energy 250 μs after the flash is fired?
A circuit you’re using discharges a 20 μF capacitor through an unknown resistor. After charging the capacitor, you close a switch at t = 0 s and then monitor the resistor current with an ammeter. Your data are as follows: Use an appropriate graph of the data to determine (a) the resistance and (b) the initial capacitor voltage.