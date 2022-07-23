Exponential Decay of Charge

When a capacitor discharges through a resistor, the charge decreases exponentially over time. The relationship is described by the equation Q(t) = Q0 * e^(-t/RC), where Q0 is the initial charge, R is resistance, and C is capacitance. In this scenario, the capacitor loses 95% of its charge in 40 ms, which can be used to find the resistance of the patient's chest.