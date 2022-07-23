Time Constant

The time constant (τ) in an RC circuit is a measure of the time it takes for the charge or voltage to decay to approximately 37% of its initial value. It is calculated as τ = R × C, where R is the resistance and C is the capacitance. In this case, a time constant of 10 ms indicates that after this duration, the charge on the capacitor will have decreased significantly, providing a basis for understanding the discharge process.