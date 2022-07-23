A 12 V car battery dies not so much because its voltage drops but because chemical reactions increase its internal resistance. A good battery connected with jumper cables can both start the engine and recharge the dead battery. Consider the automotive circuit of FIGURE P28.64. How much current is the dead battery alone able to drive through the starter motor?
The capacitor in an RC circuit is discharged with a time constant of 10 ms. At what time after the discharge begins are (a) the charge on the capacitor reduced to half its initial value and (b) the energy stored in the capacitor reduced to half its initial value?
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Key Concepts
Time Constant
Exponential Decay
Energy Stored in a Capacitor
What is the current through the 10 Ω resistor in FIGURE P28.61? Is the current from left to right or right to left?
A 15 μF capacitor charged to 12 V is discharged through a resistor. The energy stored in the capacitor decreases by 50% in 0.25 s. What is the value of the resistance?
How much current flows through the bottom wire in FIGURE P28.66, and in which direction?
A 150 μF defibrillator capacitor is charged to 1500 V. When fired through a patient’s chest, it loses 95% of its charge in 40 ms. What is the resistance of the patient’s chest?
A circuit you’re using discharges a 20 μF capacitor through an unknown resistor. After charging the capacitor, you close a switch at t = 0 s and then monitor the resistor current with an ammeter. Your data are as follows: Use an appropriate graph of the data to determine (a) the resistance and (b) the initial capacitor voltage.