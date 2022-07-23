What are the battery current Ibat and the potential difference V₁ - V₂ between points 1 and 2 when the switch in FIGURE P28.55 is (a) open and (b) closed?
Load resistor R is attached to a battery of emf and internal resistance r. For what value of the resistance R, in terms of ∈ and r, will the power dissipated by the load resistor be a maximum?
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Key Concepts
Ohm's Law
Power in Electrical Circuits
Maximum Power Transfer Theorem
A small toaster that operates at 120 V has a heating element made from a 4.4-m-long, 0.70-mm-diameter nichrome wire. The resistivity, density, and specific heat of nichrome are, respectively, 1.5 x 10⁻⁶ Ωm, 8400 kg/m³, and 450 J/kg K. If half the heat energy is lost to the air, how long does it take the heating element to warm from 20℃ to 450℃, about the temperature at which it first begins to glow red?
A lightbulb is in series with a 2.0 Ω resistor. The lightbulb dissipates 10 W when this series circuit is connected to a 9.0 V battery. What is the current through the lightbulb? There are two possible answers; give both of them.
Suppose you have resistors 2.5 Ω, 3.5 Ω, and 4.5 Ω and a 100 V power supply. What is the ratio of the total power delivered to the resistors if they are connected in parallel to the total power delivered if they are connected in series?
What is the current through the 10 Ω resistor in FIGURE P28.61? Is the current from left to right or right to left?
A circuit you're building needs an ammeter that goes from 0 mA to a full-scale reading of 50 mA. Unfortunately, the only ammeter in the storeroom goes from 0 μA to a full-scale reading of only 500 μA. Fortunately, you've just finished a physics class, and you realize that you can make this ammeter work by putting a resistor in parallel with it, as shown in FIGURE P28.56. You've measured that the resistance of the ammeter is 50.0 Ω, not the 0 Ω of an ideal ammeter. What is the effective resistance of your ammeter?