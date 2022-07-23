What are the battery current Ibat and the potential difference V₁ - V₂ between points 1 and 2 when the switch in FIGURE P28.55 is (a) open and (b) closed?
Suppose you have resistors 2.5 Ω, 3.5 Ω, and 4.5 Ω and a 100 V power supply. What is the ratio of the total power delivered to the resistors if they are connected in parallel to the total power delivered if they are connected in series?
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Key Concepts
Ohm's Law
Power in Electrical Circuits
Series and Parallel Circuits
A small toaster that operates at 120 V has a heating element made from a 4.4-m-long, 0.70-mm-diameter nichrome wire. The resistivity, density, and specific heat of nichrome are, respectively, 1.5 x 10⁻⁶ Ωm, 8400 kg/m³, and 450 J/kg K. If half the heat energy is lost to the air, how long does it take the heating element to warm from 20℃ to 450℃, about the temperature at which it first begins to glow red?
A lightbulb is in series with a 2.0 Ω resistor. The lightbulb dissipates 10 W when this series circuit is connected to a 9.0 V battery. What is the current through the lightbulb? There are two possible answers; give both of them.
Load resistor R is attached to a battery of emf and internal resistance r. For what value of the resistance R, in terms of ∈ and r, will the power dissipated by the load resistor be a maximum?
A 2.0-m-long, 1.0-mm-diameter wire has a variable resistivity given by where x is measured from one end of the wire. What is the current if this wire is connected to the terminals of a 9.0 V battery?
To which two points in the circuit of FIGURE P28.45 should a 12 V battery be connected to dissipate the most power?