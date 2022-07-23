Skip to main content
Ch 28: Fundamentals of Circuits
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 28: Fundamentals of CircuitsProblem 47b
Chapter 28, Problem 47b

A small toaster that operates at 120 V has a heating element made from a 4.4-m-long, 0.70-mm-diameter nichrome wire. The resistivity, density, and specific heat of nichrome are, respectively, 1.5 x 10⁻⁶ Ωm, 8400 kg/m³, and 450 J/kg K. If half the heat energy is lost to the air, how long does it take the heating element to warm from 20℃ to 450℃, about the temperature at which it first begins to glow red?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the resistance of the nichrome wire using the formula for resistance: R=ρL.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
13m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ohm's Law

Ohm's Law states that the current flowing through a conductor between two points is directly proportional to the voltage across the two points and inversely proportional to the resistance. This relationship is expressed as V = IR, where V is voltage, I is current, and R is resistance. Understanding this law is crucial for analyzing electrical circuits, such as the toaster's heating element, to determine how much current flows at a given voltage.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:07
Resistance and Ohm's Law

Heat Transfer and Specific Heat Capacity

Specific heat capacity is the amount of heat required to raise the temperature of a unit mass of a substance by one degree Celsius. In this context, it helps determine how much energy is needed to heat the nichrome wire from 20℃ to 450℃. Additionally, understanding heat transfer mechanisms, including conduction, convection, and radiation, is essential for calculating energy losses to the surrounding air, which affects the heating time.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:14
Overview of Heat Transfer

Resistivity and Resistance

Resistivity is a material property that quantifies how strongly a given material opposes the flow of electric current, expressed in ohm-meters (Ωm). The resistance of a wire can be calculated using the formula R = ρ(L/A), where ρ is resistivity, L is the length of the wire, and A is its cross-sectional area. This concept is vital for determining how much electrical energy is converted into heat in the toaster's heating element, influencing its performance and efficiency.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:25
Resistivity & Resistors in Circuits
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A lightbulb is in series with a 2.0 Ω resistor. The lightbulb dissipates 10 W when this series circuit is connected to a 9.0 V battery. What is the current through the lightbulb? There are two possible answers; give both of them.

88
views
Textbook Question

Suppose you have resistors 2.5 Ω, 3.5 Ω, and 4.5 Ω and a 100 V power supply. What is the ratio of the total power delivered to the resistors if they are connected in parallel to the total power delivered if they are connected in series?

62
views
Textbook Question

Load resistor R is attached to a battery of emf and internal resistance r. For what value of the resistance R, in terms of ∈ and r, will the power dissipated by the load resistor be a maximum?

572
views
Textbook Question

A 2.0-m-long, 1.0-mm-diameter wire has a variable resistivity given by where x is measured from one end of the wire. What is the current if this wire is connected to the terminals of a 9.0 V battery?

103
views
Textbook Question

You have a 2.0 Ω resistor, a 3.0 Ω resistor, a 6.0 Ω resistor, and a 6.0 V battery. Draw a diagram of a circuit in which all three resistors are used and the battery delivers 9.0 W of power.

1450
views
Textbook Question

To which two points in the circuit of FIGURE P28.45 should a 12 V battery be connected to dissipate the most power?

76
views