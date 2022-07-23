Compared to an ideal battery, by what percentage does the battery's internal resistance reduce the potential difference across the 20 Ω resistor in FIGURE EX28.24?
Ch 28: Fundamentals of Circuits
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 28, Problem 17
The voltage across the terminals of a 9.0 V battery is 8.5 V when the battery is connected to a 20 Ω load. What is the battery's internal resistance?
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1
Identify the given values: The voltage across the terminals of the battery when connected to the load is 8.5 V, the load resistance is 20 Ω, and the battery's emf (electromotive force) is 9.0 V.
Recall the formula for the terminal voltage of a battery: , where is the terminal voltage, is the emf, is the current, and is the internal resistance.
Calculate the current using Ohm's Law: , where is the terminal voltage (8.5 V) and is the load resistance (20 Ω).
Substitute the values of and into the terminal voltage equation to solve for the internal resistance . Rearrange the equation to isolate : .
Substitute the known values: , , and the calculated value of to find the internal resistance .
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Ohm's Law
Ohm's Law states that the current (I) flowing through a conductor between two points is directly proportional to the voltage (V) across the two points and inversely proportional to the resistance (R) of the conductor. This relationship is expressed mathematically as V = IR. Understanding this law is crucial for analyzing circuits and calculating current, voltage, and resistance.
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Internal Resistance
Internal resistance refers to the resistance within a battery that opposes the flow of current. It causes a voltage drop when the battery is supplying current, which can be calculated by the difference between the open-circuit voltage and the voltage under load. This concept is essential for understanding how real batteries perform compared to their ideal behavior.
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Voltage Drop
Voltage drop is the reduction in voltage across a component in a circuit due to resistance. In the context of a battery, the voltage drop caused by internal resistance can be calculated by subtracting the load voltage from the battery's nominal voltage. This concept helps in determining how much of the battery's voltage is available for external use versus what is lost internally.
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