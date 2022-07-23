What is the value of resistor R in FIGURE EX28.16?
A typical American family uses 1000 kWh of electricity a month. On average, what is the resistance of a household?
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Key Concepts
Ohm's Law
Power Consumption
Energy and Time Relationship
A typical American family uses 1000 kWh of electricity a month. What is the average current in the 120 V power line to the house?
Many electric companies use time-of-day pricing in which electricity costs more during hours of high demand. Suppose electricity costs \(0.21/kWh from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; \)0.09/kWh at all other times. What is the annual cost of electricity for a 2.5 kW industrial pump that runs 24 hours a day?
The voltage across the terminals of a 9.0 V battery is 8.5 V when the battery is connected to a 20 Ω load. What is the battery's internal resistance?
The five identical bulbs in FIGURE EX28.11 are all glowing. The battery is ideal. What is the order of brightness of the bulbs, from brightest to dimmest? Some may be equal.
A 100 W (120 V) incandescent lightbulb contains a 7.0-cm-long tungsten filament. The high-temperature resistivity of tungsten is 9.0 x 10⁻⁷ Ωm. What is the diameter of the filament?