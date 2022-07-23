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Ch 28: Fundamentals of Circuits
Knight Calc - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th Edition
Knight Calc5th EditionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137344796Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKnight Calc 5th EditionCh 28: Fundamentals of CircuitsProblem 14b
Chapter 28, Problem 14b

A typical American family uses 1000 kWh of electricity a month. On average, what is the resistance of a household?

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Step 1: Begin by understanding the relationship between power, voltage, and resistance. The formula for electrical power is given by: P2 = VI, where P is power, V is voltage, and I is current.
Step 2: Convert the monthly energy usage into power. Since energy (E) is related to power (P) and time (t) by the formula Energy = Power Time .

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ohm's Law

Ohm's Law states that the current (I) flowing through a conductor between two points is directly proportional to the voltage (V) across the two points and inversely proportional to the resistance (R). This relationship is expressed by the formula V = IR. Understanding this law is essential for calculating resistance when voltage and current are known.
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Power Consumption

Power consumption in electrical systems is defined as the rate at which electrical energy is used, typically measured in watts (W). It can be calculated using the formula P = IV, where P is power, I is current, and V is voltage. In the context of household electricity usage, knowing the power consumption helps in determining the overall energy efficiency and resistance of household appliances.
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Energy and Time Relationship

The relationship between energy, power, and time is crucial for understanding electricity usage. Energy (in kilowatt-hours, kWh) is the product of power (in kilowatts) and time (in hours). For a household using 1000 kWh per month, this relationship allows us to derive average power consumption, which can then be used to find the average resistance of the household circuit when combined with voltage information.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the value of resistor R in FIGURE EX28.16?

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Textbook Question

A typical American family uses 1000 kWh of electricity a month. What is the average current in the 120 V power line to the house?

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Textbook Question

Many electric companies use time-of-day pricing in which electricity costs more during hours of high demand. Suppose electricity costs \(0.21/kWh from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; \)0.09/kWh at all other times. What is the annual cost of electricity for a 2.5 kW industrial pump that runs 24 hours a day?

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Textbook Question

The voltage across the terminals of a 9.0 V battery is 8.5 V when the battery is connected to a 20 Ω load. What is the battery's internal resistance?

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Textbook Question

The five identical bulbs in FIGURE EX28.11 are all glowing. The battery is ideal. What is the order of brightness of the bulbs, from brightest to dimmest? Some may be equal.

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Textbook Question

A 100 W (120 V) incandescent lightbulb contains a 7.0-cm-long tungsten filament. The high-temperature resistivity of tungsten is 9.0 x 10⁻⁷ Ωm. What is the diameter of the filament?

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