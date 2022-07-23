Compared to an ideal battery, by what percentage does the battery's internal resistance reduce the potential difference across the 20 Ω resistor in FIGURE EX28.24?
What is the value of resistor R in FIGURE EX28.16?
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Key Concepts
Ohm's Law
Series Circuit
Total Resistance Calculation
Two of the three resistors in FIGURE EX28.23 are unknown but equal. The total resistance between points 1 and 2 is 75Ω. What is the value of R?
A typical American family uses 1000 kWh of electricity a month. What is the average current in the 120 V power line to the house?
Many electric companies use time-of-day pricing in which electricity costs more during hours of high demand. Suppose electricity costs \(0.21/kWh from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; \)0.09/kWh at all other times. What is the annual cost of electricity for a 2.5 kW industrial pump that runs 24 hours a day?
The voltage across the terminals of a 9.0 V battery is 8.5 V when the battery is connected to a 20 Ω load. What is the battery's internal resistance?
A typical American family uses 1000 kWh of electricity a month. On average, what is the resistance of a household?