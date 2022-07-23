Torque

Torque is a measure of the rotational force applied to an object, calculated as the product of the force and the distance from the pivot point (lever arm). It is a vector quantity, meaning it has both magnitude and direction, and is crucial in understanding how forces cause objects to rotate. The formula for torque (τ) is τ = r × F, where r is the distance from the pivot to the point of force application, and F is the force applied.