A small bar magnet experiences a 0.020 N m torque when the axis of the magnet is at 45° to a 0.10 T magnetic field. What is the magnitude of its magnetic dipole moment?
What is the magnitude of the torque on the current loop in FIGURE EX29.39?
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Key Concepts
Torque
Magnetic Field
Current Loop
What is the loop's equilibrium orientation?
A long wire carrying a 5.0 A current perpendicular to the xy-plane intersects the x-axis at x = -2.0 cm. A second, parallel wire carrying a 3.0 A current intersects the x-axis at x = +2.0 cm. At what point or points on the x-axis is the magnetic field zero if (a) the two currents are in the same direction and (b) the two currents are in opposite directions?
The two 10-cm-long parallel wires in FIGURE EX29.33 are separated by 5.0 mm. For what value of the resistor R will the force between the two wires be 5.4 x 10⁻⁵ N?
FIGURE EX29.37 is a cross section through three long wires with linear mass density 50 g/m. They each carry equal currents in the directions shown. The lower two wires are 4.0 cm apart and are attached to a table. What current I will allow the upper wire to 'float' so as to form an equilateral triangle with the lower wires?
The Hall voltage across a conductor in a 55 mT magnetic field is 1.9 μV. When used with the same current in a different magnetic field, the voltage across the conductor is 2.8 μV. What is the strength of the second field?